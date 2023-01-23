Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $58,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

VEEV stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.92. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,940. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $239.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.