Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 112,255 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,255 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.17% of Danaher worth $320,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $274.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

