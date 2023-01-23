Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 11,534 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $205.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.