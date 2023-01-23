Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 26,157 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $42,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,700,000 after purchasing an additional 795,437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 323,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,516. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

