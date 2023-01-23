Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 34,459 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,459 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $272,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

