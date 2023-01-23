Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 42,029 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,029 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $89,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $153.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.