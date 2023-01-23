Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 64,877 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,877 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. 371,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,381. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

