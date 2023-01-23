Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC remained flat at $33.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,428,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,584,188. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

