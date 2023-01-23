Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

