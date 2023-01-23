Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$147.50

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.31.

NYSE:BMO opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after buying an additional 1,595,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

