Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in SEA by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its stake in SEA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $175.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.