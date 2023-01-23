Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 1,080 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,573,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

