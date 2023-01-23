Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 2,159 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,100. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

