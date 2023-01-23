Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 262 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,528. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

