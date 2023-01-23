Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 8,600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 6.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.75. 436,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,039. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.72. The company has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.