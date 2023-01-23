Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 963 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $603.79. The stock had a trading volume of 509,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.40. The company has a market capitalization of $236.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

