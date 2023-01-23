Barclays Cuts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $35.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 374.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 39.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 228,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $10,770,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

