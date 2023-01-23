BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

BCE opened at C$62.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.18. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

