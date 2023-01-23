Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00021086 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $106,263.62 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

