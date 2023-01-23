Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($202.17) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €132.50 ($144.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a one year high of €187.10 ($203.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

