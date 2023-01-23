Berenberg Bank Lowers Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,580

Energean (LON:ENOGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,580 ($19.28) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON ENOG traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,292 ($15.77). 1,213,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,348. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,969.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 885 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,622 ($19.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.50.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

