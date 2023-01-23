Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

