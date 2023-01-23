Beta Finance (BETA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.81 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $56.69 million and $7.81 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

