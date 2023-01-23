BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.8 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLKF remained flat at C$10.45 during midday trading on Monday. BICO Group AB has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.00.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.

