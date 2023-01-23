Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,542. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $820.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.77. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $51.93.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,006,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 264,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,073,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

