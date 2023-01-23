Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

