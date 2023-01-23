BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $22,707.21 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $22,707.21 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $153.43 million and approximately $47.66 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00226123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,880.54350381 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,295,053.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.