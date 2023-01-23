BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $32.92 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $32.92 million and $881,616.71 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005648 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,798,711 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

