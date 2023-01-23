BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $32.34 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $32.34 million and $817,528.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005742 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,797,363 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.