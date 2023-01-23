BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $740.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $831.32.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
