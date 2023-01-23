Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. 1,249,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

