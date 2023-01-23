Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. 1,249,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

