BMO Capital Markets Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
AGF Management Stock Up 1.3 %
TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$8.01. 74,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.49. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$8.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$518.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
