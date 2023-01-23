Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in December

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNEFF opened at $5.05 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

