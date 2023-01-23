Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 162.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.