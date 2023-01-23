Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 162.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

