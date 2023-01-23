Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after buying an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.15. 375,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,707. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.