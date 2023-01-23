Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 6.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 296,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.37. The stock had a trading volume of 191,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,773. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

