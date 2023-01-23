Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,640,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $254.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

