Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $186.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,576,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

