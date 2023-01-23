Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,675 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,843. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

