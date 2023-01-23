Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.02. The company had a trading volume of 456,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,226. The company has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
