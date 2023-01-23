Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.0 days.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.74) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.50 ($37.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BOUYF stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

