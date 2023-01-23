Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.99. 86,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 835,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Specifically, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,078,783.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,618,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,783.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,310 in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after buying an additional 206,858 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Bowlero by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after purchasing an additional 337,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowlero by 134.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bowlero by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,044,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
