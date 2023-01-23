Braintrust Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $83.24 million and $831,839.24 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

