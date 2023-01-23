Bridge Oracle Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $9.55 million and $2.36 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.00414388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.51 or 0.29089642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00593709 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle launched on February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bridge Oracle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

