Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 342,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

