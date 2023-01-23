Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Broadcom worth $281,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $573.77. The company had a trading volume of 157,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

