Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $576.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $549.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

