Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.00. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

