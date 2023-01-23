Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 918,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

