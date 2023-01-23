Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

